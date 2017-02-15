Taxpayer money could pay for Coyotes arena, but what about education?

Kristie Fraser commutes from Tucson to Phoenix every day to teach her class of 1st graders.(Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - Senate Bill 1149 would create a public-private partnership that would allow the Arizona Coyotes to use sales tax money to build a new area somewhere in the Phoenix area.

Some question why education isn’t receiving the same effort.

"Certainly industry is important to our state, and we need to grow it,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas.

She says her opinion is taxpayers shouldn't be forced into arena deals, but if taxpayers are involved, wouldn't they also be OK with more dollars going to schools?

"I've been around the state three times,” she said. “What people have overwhelmingly said is they want our teachers paid better. They recognize the importance."

Her claims are supported by a Morrison Institute for Public Policy study. Almost two-thirds of Arizonans are willing to pay more taxes to benefit teachers.

This is what’s most concerning to Douglas: There was not a single dime of funding for information and technology at the Department of Education in Governor Doug Ducey's initial budget proposal.

"Without the IT funding, teachers will have a 100 percent decrease in their salaries,” said Douglas, since IT keeps track of student attendance, which dictates how much money schools are allotted.

Here is how the proposed arena deal would work: SB 1149 would allow the Coyotes to use half of the sales tax generated from a new arena and the surrounding new business district to pay for it -- $170 million worth.

The Department of Education has requested $17.6 million in this budget year alone.

Douglas says IT employees are already quitting and not waiting to see if the governor will budge.

The governor declined to comment on SB 1149 Wednesday and said there’s room for adjustment in the budget.

"We're going to work out some of the details in K-12 education, and the IT as we work through the budget,” said Ducey. “I have every confidence we'll get that done."

