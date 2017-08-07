Tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel rolls on Phoenix road

Crash involving jet-fuel tanker in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel rolled Monday morning spilling fuel onto a Phoenix road.

Three other cars were involved in the crash on 59th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road including a pickup truck that was "crushed" by the tanker.

According to Phoenix fire, the driver of the pickup truck got out safely thanks to a Good Samaritan who reportedly smashed the truck's window and pulled the driver out.

Phoenix fire said three people suffered minor injuries in the crash while two people -- 55-year-old driver of the tanker and 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck -- were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Approximately 150 gallons of jet fuel spilled onto the roadway, fire officials said. Another tanker is being brought in to transport the remaining gallons of fuel.

Fire officials said the road would be closed for at least 6 to 8 hours as crews off load the fuel and remove the tanker.

