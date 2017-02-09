KPNX
Close

Take your sweetheart to see sweet rides ahead of Valentine's Day

You'll find antique's, classic and supped up cars at this Valentine's Car Show in north Phoenix.

Krystle Henderson, KPNX 5:29 PM. MST February 09, 2017

PHOENIX - Some family fun just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix will be hosting the 3rd annual Valentine’s Car Show.

It's a free, family-friendly event that will include music, games, face painting and food samples from Norterra restaurants.

Here are the details:

What: Shops at Norterra 3rd annual Valentine’s Car Show

When: Friday, Feb. 10 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Norterra, 2460 W. Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix 85085

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories