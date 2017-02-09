Take your sweetheart to see sweet rides ahead of Valentine's Day

Cars at the third annual Norterra Valentine's Car Show. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

PHOENIX - Some family fun just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix will be hosting the 3rd annual Valentine’s Car Show.

It's a free, family-friendly event that will include music, games, face painting and food samples from Norterra restaurants.

Here are the details:

What: Shops at Norterra 3rd annual Valentine’s Car Show

When: Friday, Feb. 10 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Norterra, 2460 W. Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix 85085

(© 2017 KPNX)