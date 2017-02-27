Take a look inside Alicia Keys' Phoenix mansion

Alicia Keys' Paradise Valley mansion is for sale. (Photo: Treehouse Realty)

PHOENIX - If you're a fan of "The Voice" and Alicia Keys, and you just happen to be looking to buy a house, your dream home might have just hit the market.

The Grammy-winning artist and judge on "The Voice" is selling her Camelback Mountain mansion.

Keys purchased the 7,800 square foot home in 2008 and named it "Dreamland" because she says the house is a dream come true.

The two-story, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home has four bedrooms, five and a half baths, a six car garage, a giant wine cellar and 20-foot windows offering up some of the best views in the Valley.

PHOTOS: Alicia Keys' Phoenix home is for sale

According to the listing, the home -- situated in a cul-de-sac at 5659 N. Camelback Canyon Drive -- features an open-floor plan with high ceilings. The house also has a game room and media room.

"It was artistically designed for entertaining and upscale living," the listing reads.

The back of the home features an infinity pool that drops off into a breathtaking view of Camelback Mountain.

The keys to the Alicia Keys mansion can be yours for a cool $3 million.

For more information about the home, visit www.treehouserealty.com.

