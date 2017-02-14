Swelling Salt River floods McKellips Road

McKellips Road was closed between Alma School Road and the Loop 202 due to flooding on the morning of Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - McKellips Road was closed between Alma School Road and the Loop 202 early Tuesday, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation said.

The Salt River, which the road crosses in that area, is flowing after snow melt prompted SRP to release water Bartlett Lake on the Verde River earlier this month, and the river flooded McKellips, leading to the closure.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area Tuesday morning.

