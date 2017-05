GLENDALE, Ariz. - A burglary was reported in the area of 45th and Northern avenues Sunday morning.

SWAT team and canine are looking for two armed suspects who are believed to be on foot.

Glendale police are asking residents of the area to stay inside their homes, report any suspicious activity to 911 and only open their doors to uniformed SWAT officers.

