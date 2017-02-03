Swastikas found painted near Paradise Valley elementary school

A swastika on a speed limit sign at Cherokee Elementary School in Paradise Valley, Arizona. (Photo: Anti-Defamation League Arizona)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Police are investigating after swastikas were found painted near a elementary school in Paradise Valley.

The school, Cherokee Elementary School is located near 56th Street and Doubletree Ranch Road.

A photo of a swastikas painted on a speed limit sign at the school surfaced on Twitter Friday morning.

Vandalism incident @ Cherokee Elementary School troubling. @ADLArizona responding along with school officials & law enforcement efforts. pic.twitter.com/AzRiGRXm49 — carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) February 3, 2017

Additionally, police say another swastika was found painted on an electrical box.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

The Anti-Defamation League is assisting in the investigation.

(© 2017 KPNX)