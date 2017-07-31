Suspect on the loose, 2 men in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two men are in critical condition after being shot during a domestic dispute near 12th Street and Buckeye Road, Phoenix police said.
The suspect fled the area and is on the loose, according to police. He is known to the victims.
The Phoenix Fire Department transported the two victims to a local hospital for their gunshot wounds and said they are in critical condition.
