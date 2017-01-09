Suspect killed in Phoenix police shooting

Phoenix police vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A suspect was killed in a police shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Phoenix fire officials said the 38-year-old suspect was taken to a trauma center in extremely critical condition. Police later said the suspect had died.

Police at the scene said officers had stopped a white SUV. The driver had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a shotgun. They began talking to the passenger, who took off on foot. While an officer chased him, the suspect threatened the officer, concealing his hands and saying he had a gun and would shoot him, a police spokesperson said.

The officer chased the suspect past another officer who was in the area on an unrelated matter. After passing the second officer, the suspect turned around to confront the officers, the spokesperson said. Both officers shot at the suspect, who was hit.

Police said no officers were injured and no suspects were outstanding.

The police spokesperson did not say whether a gun was found on the suspect.

Police are still investigating.

(© 2017 KPNX)