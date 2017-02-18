Suspect injures Phoenix police officers with sharp object

Police lights.

PHOENIX - Two police officers were injured as they tried to take a suspect into custody Saturday night.

The incident happened at Bell Road and 38th Street, officers said.

According to preliminary information from police, officers were trying to take a man who had a screwdriver or another sharp object into custody.

Police said he stabbed a female officer in the hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is now in custody, police said.

(© 2017 KPNX)