Suspect injured in police shooting near 35th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX - A suspect was injured in a police shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix.

The shooting occurred near 35th and Dunlap avenues, according to Phoenix police.

Police said no officers were injured and no suspects were outstanding.

Phoenix fire officials said the suspect was taken to a trauma center in extremely critical condition.

