Suspect in Westview HS 'scary clown' threats sentenced to 3 years probation

Alonzo Vargas (Photo: MCSO)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Alonzo Vargas, the man charged in connection to "scary clown" threats against Westview High School, was sentenced to three years probation.

Vargas pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with an educational institution in January.

He was arrested by Avondale police last October after a threat to the school's faculty and students was posted online. Vargas told investigators that it was meant for fun.

Vargas will also serve 40 hours of community service.

