Suspect ID'd in U-Haul truck pursuit

Jack Barnes booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Jack Barnes, 29, has been identified as the suspect shot in the U-Haul truck pursuit across Phoenix streets last Thursday.

Police say Barnes remains in the hospital and will be booked on charges of aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery upon his release from medical care.

The pursuit started after an armed robbery at an AM/PM store at 75th and Peoria avenues around 4:10 p.m on Dec. 29.

Police say Barnes fled the scene in the U-Haul truck.

A U-Haul truck drives on Phoenix streets as police pursue Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

The chase moved across the Phoenix area before ending in Paradise Valley.

Barnes attempted to steal a woman's car before being shot and handcuffed by police.

A police officer approaches a man attempting to carjack another vehicle after a lengthy pursuit across the Phoenix metro area Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

Police say Barnes was carrying a realistic replica pellet handgun.

