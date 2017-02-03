Suspect arrested after Tempe truck chase

Police found a truck crashed near McKellips Road and Loop 202 after pursuing it on freeways in the Tempe area Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested Friday after leading police on a Tempe freeway chase, crashing and leaving the truck to evade police.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper tried to stop a truck for aggressive driving around 2:10 p.m.

The truck sped away southbound on Loop 101, exiting onto Loop 202, where police say the suspect tried to hit the trooper's vehicle.

The truck then exited onto city streets and police stopped the pursuit.

The abandoned truck was found crashed in the river bottom near McKellips Road and Loop 202. Police set up a perimeter and searched, finding the suspect, who has not been identified.

It's not clear why the suspect chose to run from police.

