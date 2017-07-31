Suspect arrested, 2 men in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two men are in critical condition after being shot during a domestic dispute near 12th Street and Buckeye Road, Phoenix police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the two victims to a local hospital for their gunshot wounds and said they are in critical condition.

The 31-year-old suspect fled the area and was later arrested, according to police. His surrender came at about 5:45 p.m., more than five hours after the shooting.

