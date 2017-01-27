Surveillance video: Robbery suspect wears bullet-proof vest to scene

Phoenix police are looking for two men who robbed a customer in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant on 44th Street on Dec. 4, 2016. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - Police are looking for two men who robbed a customer in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant on 44th Street on Dec. 4 last year.

Both men were caught on surveillance video in the lobby of the restaurant before the robbery - one of them wearing a bullet-proof vest before he took it off.

Investigators say the men followed the victims into the parking lot about 4:20 a.m., hitting one of the victims in the head with a rifle and robbing them.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 30 years old, 5'10", 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He had a tattoo on his neck and was armed with a long rifle or shotgun, police said.

The second, who had the vest on, is a white man, approximately 25 years old, 5'10", 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say he frequents the area.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Tips can be left anonymously and tipsters are eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

PHOTOS: IHOP robbery suspects

(© 2017 KPNX)