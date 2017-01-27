Supercross heads to Glendale for Saturday race

Zac Commans, 20, finishes a practice run around the track inside the University of Phoenix Stadium, Jan. 27, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Loud. Fast. Adrenaline rushing!

Supercross is at University of Phoenix Stadium. Racers on motorcycles will compete for the number one spot on Saturday.

The action gets started at noon during the Fan Fest Pit Party. Families can meet the racers.

Then, the big races begin at 7 p.m.

Cost of admission starts at $21.75.

For more information, visit the event page.

