Study: Scottsdale red light cameras cut crashes

Photo-radar cameras in the Valley (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A study commissioned by the City of Scottsdale shows the red light and speed cameras the city installed cut crashes dramatically in the areas around the cameras.

The study looked at 10 years of data from the photo enforcement cameras.

Scottsdale city officials said the study showed crashes at the intersection with cameras dropped by 23 percent. S

ome cameras are position outside of intersections on the streets. The study showed those crashes went down 37 percent.

In those areas, rear-end crashes dropped by 51 percent and speed-related crashes in general dropped 65 percent.

"We did not expect that large of a decrease," Paul Basha, Scottsdale transportation director, said. "Obviously we're very pleased.

Basha said the city has 20 cameras but is planning on adding more.

(© 2017 KPNX)