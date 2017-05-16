Study: One Arizona city is a top-five spot to start a career

A Palestinian student attends his graduation ceremony at Birzeit University near the West Bank city of Ramallah, as some 2500 students received their degrees at the end of the academic year, on June 26, 2014. (Photo: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Recent graduates can enjoy one of the best employment ratings in years but are also socked with the highest student loan debt on record.

The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2017's best and worst places to start a career. One city in Arizona ranks in this list's top five.

Tempe comes in as the fifth-best place to start a career. WalletHub's analysts compared the 150 largest markets in the U.S. They examined 23 key factors, including availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary and housing affordability.

Scottsdale made the list at 18 and Chandler at 40.

Cleveland and Newark, New Jersey finished last on the list.

Read the full report here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV