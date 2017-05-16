Study: One Arizona city is a top-five spot to start a career

PHOENIX - Recent graduates can enjoy one of the best employment ratings in years but are also socked with the highest student loan debt on record.
The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2017's best and worst places to start a career. One city in Arizona ranks in this list's top five.
Tempe comes in as the fifth-best place to start a career. WalletHub's analysts compared the 150 largest markets in the U.S. They examined 23 key factors, including availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary and housing affordability.
Scottsdale made the list at 18 and Chandler at 40.
Cleveland and Newark, New Jersey finished last on the list.
