Study: 5 of Arizona's 20 safest cities are in the Valley

A burglar in a home. (Photo: LuckyBusiness/Thinkstock)

There's a connotation that big cities are full of crime, but a new study shows that may not be so true in Arizona.

Safewise.com, a home security website, used FBI crime data to determine which cities in Arizona are the safest.

The top city in terms of security is Florence, according to the study, which cited violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita.

Florence had just 1.26 and 6.46 violent and property crimes per 1,000 people, respectively.

Coming in behind Florence were Kearny, Sahuarita, Gilbert and Maricopa.

Gilbert was the top city in the Valley, but there are others that stood out for their security, as well.

Paradise Valley (11), Surprise (15), Buckeye (16) and Peoria (20) also showed up on the list.

For more, check out the full report on Safewise.com.

