Students mourn Mesa teacher shot dead; suspect identified

Mesa High math teacher Ryne Zahner, who was shot and killed in Tempe Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: GoFundMe)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man shot and killed early Sunday morning in a Tempe backyard has been identified as a teacher at Mesa High School.

Tempe police identified 26-year-old Ryne Zahner Monday morning as the victim found dead in a backyard near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Zahner was a math teacher at Mesa High School and a graduate of Skyline High, according to the Mesa Public School District.

EARLIER: Tempe PD investigating homicide near Baseline and Mill

“I'm going to miss walking to class every day and saying hi to him and I’ll miss seeing his smiling face around campus,” said Mesa HS student Nia Tatafu, who got to know Zahner through his work with student council.

According to Tempe police, Zahner was at his home with several friends when he was shot to death in his backyard early Sunday morning.

“He definitely made it to where kids wanted to come to school,” said student Rylee Hird, “He wanted to have a fun time and also learn.”

“You could tell he cared about his students and he always seemed really interested in what I was doing,” Tatafu told 12 News, “He always made sure I did my best in what I was involved in.”

Police are searching for 27-year-old Caleb Bartles in relation to Zahner's death.

Caleb Bartles. (Photo: Tempe PD)

Bartels is described as 5-foot 10, 165-pound white man with brown hair and green eyes.

He's considered armed and dangerous, according to police, who said citizens should not approach him.

He may be driving a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate BSK8972.

If you see Bartels or his car, you can call Tempe PD at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

The district told 12 News Monday that it would have additional counselors available Tuesday morning at Mesa High to support students and staff. The district was closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"The Zahner family is part of the Mesa Public Schools community and we send our thoughts and condolences to them during this difficult time. Thank you for respecting their privacy and our students' and employees' privacy as we mourn Ryne's passing," wrote district communications director Helen Hollands in an email to 12 News Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Zahner's family with expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Bartels' whereabouts can contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

Those interested in helping Zahner's family can donate through the GoFundMe page.





