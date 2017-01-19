Students, community remember slain Mesa teacher

Pictures of Mesa High School teacher Ryne Zahner at a candlelight vigil Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: Trisha Hendricks/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Crowds gathered Thursday night to remember the slain Mesa High School math teacher, Ryne Zahner.

Zahner was shot and killed in his own backyard early Sunday morning. His alleged killer and former friend, Caleb Bartels is on the run right now, considered armed and dangerous.

But Thursday night, friends, family and even strangers focused on the mentor to many, who was taken far too soon.

Students, staff and other community members gathered at the high school for a special candlelight vigil, where they sang and shared memories of their time with Zahner.

Everyone came together wearing purple, one of the school’s colors, to remember Ryne. He was a well-known and loved math teacher. He was a brother, a son and a loyal Chicago Cubs fan.

“We need to not only remember him, but remember what he lived for and what he wanted for the school,” said Mesa HS senior Keaton Harris. “The school is so tight-knit. It’s the first school in Mesa and we need to carry on with our traditions and make sure that we’re doing his name good.”

Students said Zahner enjoyed math and history and was always willing to go the extra mile to encourage everyone on campus to do their best. He had aspirations of becoming a principal one day.

Zahner was born in Illinois and moved to Mesa in 1999, graduating from Skyline High School.

“I didn’t know Mr. Zahner, but I feel like I should be here to support him, because everyone loved him and he seemed like a really good guy,” said freshman Lyndsie Bergmann.

“He did exactly what a teacher should, you know, make his students proud, happy, make them feel welcome,” said junior Fredy Serrano. “I just want to say to all the students that have teachers in high school, to appreciate your teachers, I mean we never really have time to appreciate them.”

Tempe police continue to investigate the shooting and are actively searching for 27-year-old Caleb Bartels, who they have named a suspect. Authorities confirm the two were friends. If you have any information about where Bartles’ might be, you’re asked to contact Tempe police immediately.

From here, Ryne’s family is working to set up a scholarship fund in his name. Meanwhile, they are planning a memorial.

