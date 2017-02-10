Student released after reports of gun on campus at Centennial High School

Police on the scene of Centennial High School in Peoria on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A student was taken into police custody after reports of a gun on campus Friday morning at Centennial High School, according to Peoria police.

District officials said the lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

The student, who denied ever having a weapon, was released after police searched his backpack and the school.

No threats of violence were made against the school or students, police say.

According to district officials, students reported that another student may have had a handgun in his waistband on the school's campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

