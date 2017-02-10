Student in custody after reports of gun on campus at Centennial High School

Police on the scene of Centennial High School in Peoria on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A student is in custody and the school is still on lockdown after reports of a gun on campus Friday morning at Centennial High School, according to Peoria police.

Police say officers are doing a precautionary sweep of campus, but all students and staff are safe.

As of noon, according to district officials, the school remains on lockdown and students are being escorted to lunch.

No threats of violence were made against the school or students, police say.

According to district officials, students reported that another student may have had a handgun in his waistband on the school's campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Peoria police said it's not clear whether the student in custody had a firearm.

