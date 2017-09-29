Student finds forgotten gun in public library on Hamilton HS campus

(Photo: 12 News)

A loaded handgun was returned to its owner Friday after a student found it in the bathroom at the public library on the Hamilton High School campus, according to a letter to parents from acting principal Chris Farabee.

The student found the holstered weapon in a bathroom stall and immediately reported it to library staff, the letter said.

Police said the owner returned to library minutes later to retrieve the gun. Chandler police said no crime was committed.

Letter from acting Hamilton Principal Chris Farabee:

Dear parents and guardians,

I am writing to you to let you know that a student found a loaded handgun in a holster on a handicap rail in the stall of a restroom in the Hamilton Public Library this afternoon (the library on the Hamilton campus). The student reported the gun to city library staff immediately, it was retrieved and secured by the Chandler Police School Resource Officer and students are safe.

The adult community member who was visiting the Chandler Public Library and left his gun in the bathroom stall, returned for his gun and has been identified by the Chandler Police Department. Police investigated and determined that no crime had been committed.

