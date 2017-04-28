Strong winds and high fire danger expected as Cactus Fire burns

The Cactus Fire near the Bush Highway April 25, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

MESA, Ariz. - Friday morning wind speeds were relatively calm across most of the Valley, but that is expected to change by the afternoon.

A wind advisory and red flag warning are both in affect for parts of Arizona on Friday, including the area where the Cactus Fire is burning.

Wind speeds are expected to blow between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Humidity is extremely low, in the single digits making for dangerous fire conditions.

The Cactus Fire started on Tuesday and is burning less than five miles northeast of Mesa. It has burned about 500 acres of national forest land around the Salt River. Experts say the blaze is about 30 percent contained.

Firefighters have been spending the week reinforcing containment lines and Thursday they say there were no spot fires across fire lines, despite the wind.

Some of the main concerns for crews as they battle, besides the wind, are recreation sites and utility lines. So far, firefighters have kept the fire south of the Salt River, prohibiting it from moving into Mesa neighborhoods.

Because of the fire, Bush Highway was closed between Power and Usery Pass for most of the week. It reopened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

This afternoon, watch for blowing dust across the Valley. Visibility could be very low at times. Wind advisories are in effect this afternoon. Allergy sufferers are encouraged to avoid any strenuous activity outdoors.

