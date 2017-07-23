Strong smell from cleaning chemicals at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Phoenix and Glendale Fire Department crews are at an apartment complex in Glendale after getting a report of two people feeling nauseous from cleaning chemicals.

Authorities say there was a strong chemical smell when fire crews arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The decision was made to evacuate about 14 apartments closest to the apartment that the odor was originating from.

A hazardous materials team came in and used chemical meters to determine that there were vapors present, but not at a level that would cause any long-term health effects.

The cleaning chemicals were removed and a fan was used to exhaust the remaining fumes.

Both people who felt nauseous declined treatment.

Fire crews plan to remain at the scene until the chemical levels reach zero.

© 2017 Associated Press