Storms surrounding the Phoenix area bring rain, gusting winds

PHOENIX - Storms to the north, east and south of the Phoenix area began to close in Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and blowing dust to parts of the Valley.

A flash flood warning was issued for the east Valley, including Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, until 10:45 p.m.

49mph wind gusts at Sky Harbor right now #12news — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 24, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Maricopa and Pinal counties until 10:15 p.m.

The NWS said Phoenix has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday night.

Rain chances increase into Monday.

Check out your hour-by-hour valley rain chances #12news pic.twitter.com/bdriG4TmB3 — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 24, 2017

A wall of dust moved through Gilbert around 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley could experience local blowing dust as thunderstorms move in from the south.

Dust storm coming into east valley at Gilbert Road & US 60 #12News #Monsoon#Duststorm pic.twitter.com/7CB0OdbSiI — Monique Griego (@MGriego12news) July 24, 2017

Areas to the north of Phoenix saw heavy rain and flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon, especially in Yavapai County, where rain drenched the Goodwin Fire burn scar.

Law enforcement in Sedona reported hikers were stranded when rain washed out Bell Rock trailhead. No injuries were reported.

Most of the state is under a flash flood watch until midnight.

