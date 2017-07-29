Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to the Valley Saturday

Rain clouds at 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. (Photo: Chirag Patel)

PHOENIX - Storms brewing north of Phoenix have been moving south Saturday, bringing some rain to the Valley.

Storm cells had begun popping up in the east Valley around 6:30 p.m, bringing rain to east Mesa and Gilbert.

The storms moved in over Apache Junction and nearby areas around 7 p.m. The National Weather Service said the heavy rain is likely to cause at least minor flooding on roads in the east Valley.

The NWS issued a flood advisory until 9:15 p.m. for the area, which includes Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and the Superstition Mountains.

A lightning strike took out a tree at a Glendale apartment complex near Glendale Avenue and Litchfield Road, causing Rural Metro Fire to evacuate six units. There was no fire and no injuries.

West County crews helping evacuate 6 units after a tree taken out by a lightning strike falls on complex. No injuries or Fire. pic.twitter.com/4BxsKMosYe — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) July 30, 2017

In the 6 p.m. hour, the NWS issued a dust storm warning until 7p.m. for southern Maricopa County and Pinal County that includes parts of Interstates 10 and 8. The NWS said wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour could drop visibility to near zero in those areas.

The areas in that black box have a Dust Storm Warning until 7p...Includes I10 and I8...Cant see? Don't Drive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XjzYEu4SYT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 30, 2017

Around 5:30 p.m., strong storms hit the west Valley and central corridor with heavy rain and strong winds.

The NWS issued a flood advisory that includes north Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park and Lake Pleasant until 6:45 p.m.

Flood advisory for W Valley as new cells are bringing heavy rain to central Valley. #12news pic.twitter.com/gwzfHBZ7Rw — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 30, 2017

As much as 2+ inches of rain fell over Luke Air Force Base and the surrounding area in three hours, according to the NWS.

The NWS said 50 mph wind gusts are possible with this storm. Sky Harbor Airport recorded a 43-mph wind gust around 5:45 p.m.

The storms brought the temperature in Phoenix down from 103 degrees to 87 degrees, the NWS said.

Phoenix has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night, according to the NWS.

