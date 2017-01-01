Storm leads to lifting of Phoenix no-burn day

Wood burning (Photo: GettyImages/Jordan Siemens)

PHOENIX - A storm and accompanying winds that swept air pollution from Maricopa County has led to the cancellation of a ban on burning wood in fireplaces.



Bob Huhn from the county air quality department said Sunday afternoon that changing forecasts led state regulators to rescind their high pollution advisory for metro Phoenix. The county bans firewood burning when the state issues high pollution warnings.



The fireplace burning ban was called Friday and was to be in force for the entire weekend. But Huhn says the storm that swept into the area early Sunday cleaned out pollution and smoke from New Year's Eve fireworks and state officials revisited their forecasts.

