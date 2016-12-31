Store clerk shoots 17-year-old robbery suspect

LAVEEN, Ariz. - A robbery suspect is recovering in the hospital after a store clerk shot him late Friday night near Southern and 51st avenues.

Phoenix police officers responded to an armed robbery around 10 p.m.

The store clerk told police the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, held him at gun point and demanded money.

The store clerk pulled out his own weapon and fired several shots at the suspect, shooting him once.

Officers found the suspect outside the store and took him to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police think the suspect has been involved in other robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.

