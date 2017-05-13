Still need flowers? Phoenix flower market prepares for Mother's Day rush

Mother's Day preparations at the Arizona Flower Market (Photo: Brett Deckert/12 News)

PHOENIX - If you’ve waited until the last minute to find a Mother’s Day gift for mom, the clock is ticking.

12 News stopped by a huge Phoenix flower market to get a behind-the-scenes look at the hustle and bustle that’s well underway.

“It’s the last-minute push for Mother’s Day. You have less than 24 hours to get flowers out to mom or you’re in trouble,” said Brad Denham, Owner of Arizona Flower Market. “This is our Super Bowl of the year. Mother’s Day is the mother of all holidays.”

The market, on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Interstate 17, is modeled after the open-air flower markets, popular is cities like Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Dallas.

“One of the options this year, that’s very unique, is people coming down to the flower market and picking up flowers and making the arrangements themselves,” he said. “It’s a great option for people who want to give and experience as much as give the flowers.”

If you go that route, it will save you about 50 percent.

Denham’s favorite flower is stock, a California-grown field flower that has an amazing fragrance.

So far, the most popular bouquet is generally a mixed bouquet, a spring bouquet of bright and vibrant flowers for mom.

“The emotional reaction when people receive flowers, especially mom – she loves the flowers and even more so, she loves the kids that she receives the flowers from,” said Denham.

It’s never too late, unless they stop taking orders. As of now, they’re still taking orders on the phone or on the internet. If you place your order by noon on Sunday, and spend a minimum of $39 dollars, you can use the promo code MOM to get free delivery.

If you want to pick out your bouquet or design your own, the flower market will be open until 6 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

There, you can get bouquets starting as low as $5. The company delivered more than 10,000 arrangements last year. The market is on track to do close to the same this year.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/azflowermarket/

