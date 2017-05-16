Steven Cooper awaits appeal deadline in lawsuit against VA

Phoenix VA Medical Center (Photo: 12 News file photo)

PHOENIX - Steven Cooper has learned to enjoy every day to the fullest. He does his best to stay in the present and not worry about the future or dwell on the past. If it sounds simple, it might be until you understand his story.

Cooper has stage 4 prostate cancer. The military veteran filed a medical malpractice suit against the VA Hospital back in 2013.

“The facts are what they are. The VA failed to treat and diagnose my prostate cancer,” said Cooper.

In March, a federal judge awarded Cooper $2.56 million in his case against the VA.

“I was doing this for all veterans,” said Cooper.

Determined to hold the VA accountable for what he believes was a delay in treatment and diagnosis that contributed to his cancer, he also wants to shed light on what he believes is a bigger problem.

“I always figured there were more cases like mine in Phoenix, but I had no idea it was going on across the country,” said Cooper.

His days are often spent in a doctor’s office or a rehabilitation facility. He says he is still “fighting” but understands you don’t beat stage 4 prostate cancer.

“This journey to bring a medical malpractice case against the VA is the hardest battle of my life. It’s much harder than battling cancer,” said Cooper.

It’s a battle that could finally come to an end on Wednesday. The Department of Justice has until Wednesday at midnight to file an appeal or an intent to appeal. If it does not file, the case would be closed and Cooper would be awarded the money the court ordered.

So, on Wednesday, you might have to forgive Cooper if he worries a bit about the future.

“Veterans need this final win. This win would be for (all) veterans,” said Cooper.

If an appeal or an intent to appeal is filed, it could be years before the case is finally settled. That’s time Cooper may not have.

“I want to make sure my wife is taken care of before I die,” said Cooper.

12 News reached out to the VA and asked for an interview but were told it does not comment on pending cases.

© 2017 KPNX-TV