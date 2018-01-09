State Bar dismisses Jodi Arias' ethics complaint against prosecutor for sexual misconduct

Prosecutor Juan Martinez in court. (Photo: 12 News file)

PHOENIX - The State Bar of Arizona dismissed an ethics complaint Tuesday against Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez that alleged he engaged in improper sexual relationships with two members of the media.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Jodi Arias last June, alleged misconduct occurred during her trial.

The dismissal letter obtained by 12 News says Martinez neither admitted nor denied having sex with the two women, but there was no other evidence to support the charge. Martinez did admit to taking the women to his county office after hours, but there was no evidence he shared confidential information.

Martinez also admitted he communicated with a discharged juror while the case was going on-- an apparent ethics violation. But Bar investigators said they couldn't prove a violation because they didn't know what was said.

This was the sixth Bar complaint against Martinez that's been dismissed since he made national headlines with his prosecution of Arias, who is now serving a life sentence for brutally murdering her ex-boyfriend.

