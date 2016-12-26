Beverage cups featuring the logo of Starbucks Coffee are seen in the new flagship store on 42nd Street Aug. 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo: Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)

Starbucks is feeling generous for the holidays. Yes, please!

Beginning Dec. 23 through Jan 2., the coffee chain will be giving away free tall espressos between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Espresso drinks include cappuccinos, mochas and lattes, according to to their website.

No worries, you don't have to buy anything prior to getting a free tall espresso.

But of course, there's always a catch.

Only 100 Starbuck locations will be giving away a free drink, but we're in luck!

One of the participating Starbucks locations is right here in Phoenix at 10625 N. Tatum Blvd.

Make sure you get there with plenty of time since long lines are expected.

With the free drink, you can also get a "cheer card" with many other discounts on food and drinks.

Copyright 2016 KPNX