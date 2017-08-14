Stanton: 'There is no place for racism and bigotry in our city or country'

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton joined hundreds at a prayer vigil on Aug. 13, 2017. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

In the wake of the racial hatred displayed by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Phillips Memorial C.M.E. Church in Phoenix to process what happened

Among those who gathered for a prayer vigil and community conversation was Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

Stanton took to social media to say he was proud to stand with hundreds of people to "send a message of unity and inclusion."

The Phoenix mayor said there is "no place for racism and bigotry in our city or country."

"We must work to make the horrific events in Charlottesville the last gasp of white nationalism," he said.

On Monday, President Trump declared racism was "evil," and while citing groups like the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, called them "repugnant to everything we hold dear."

© 2017 KPNX-TV