SR 85 reopens in Buckeye after haz-mat situation

Crews from Buckeye, Glendale and Phoenix responded to a haz-mat situation at Fertizona on Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - State Route 85 northbound was closed at Baseline Road early Wednesday as several agencies responded to an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant.

The highway reopened just before 11:45 a.m.

Crews from Buckeye, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to what they were calling a first-alarm haz-mat situation.

According to a Buckeye Valley fire spokesperson, reports of a smell of ammonia came from workers at a nearby concrete plant.

The ammonia smell was coming from Fertizona, but no obvious leaks were found once crews entered the plant.

A local business was evacuated as a hazard zone was set up in the area.

There was no word on what caused the leak as crews continued to check tanks on the Fertizona property, according to a Buckeye Valley fire spokesperson.

