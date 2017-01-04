SR 85 reopens in Buckeye after haz-mat situation

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - State Route 85 northbound was closed at Baseline Road early Wednesday as several agencies responded to an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant.
The highway reopened just before 11:45 a.m.
Crews from Buckeye, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to what they were calling a first-alarm haz-mat situation.
According to a Buckeye Valley fire spokesperson, reports of a smell of ammonia came from workers at a nearby concrete plant.
The ammonia smell was coming from Fertizona, but no obvious leaks were found once crews entered the plant.
A local business was evacuated as a hazard zone was set up in the area.
There was no word on what caused the leak as crews continued to check tanks on the Fertizona property, according to a Buckeye Valley fire spokesperson.
