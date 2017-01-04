SR 85 northbound closed at Baseline Road, business evacuated for haz-mat response

Crews from Buckeye, Glendale and Phoenix responded to a haz-mat situation at Fertizona on Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - State Route 85 northbound was closed at Baseline Road early Wednesday as several agencies responded to an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant.

Crews from Buckeye, Glendale, and Phoenix were responding to what they're calling a first-alarm haz-mat situation.

According to a Buckeye spokesperson, reports of a smell of ammonia came from workers at a nearby concrete plant.

The ammonia smell was coming from Fertizona, but no obvious leaks were found once crews entered the plant.

A local business was evacuated as a hazard zone was set up in the area.

There was no word on what caused the leak, but crews believe they are getting close to the source as they continue to check tanks on the Fertizona property, according to a Buckeye spokesperson.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

SR-85 will be closed until the leak is sealed.

