Spaying, neutering dogs helps prevent cancer

TEMPE, Ariz. - Panacea Animal Wellness Sanctuary is hosting a Spay Pride 5K Run and Walk Saturday morning to promote population control of animals to keep our local shelters from filling up.

There's a twist to their message this time, however.

They want dog owners to know there are more benefits to spaying and neutering than just sterilization.

The following information is according to Eva DeCozio, DVM:

Benefits of spaying (females):

• Helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives

• Risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian and/or uterine cancer is reduced or eliminated, especially if done before the first heat cycle. Mammary tumors are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats

• Reduces number of unwanted litters

• No heat cycles, so males are not attracted

• No howling or urinating

• Less desire to roam

Benefits of Neutering (males):

• Reduces or eliminates risk of spraying/marking, mounting other dogs, people or objects

• Less desire to roam and 85 percent of male dogs in vet clinics hit by a car, are intact

• Risk of testicular cancer is eliminated, and decreases incidence of prostate disease

• Reduces number of unwanted cats/kittens/dogs/puppies

• Decreases aggressive behavior, including dog bites

• Helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives

The run/walk is Saturday at 8 a.m. at Kiwanis Park located at 6111 S. All American Way in Tempe.

Panacea Animal Wellness Sanctuary is a local pet rescue that takes in dogs with medical issues from Valley shelters that would otherwise be euthanized.

