Southbound I-17 closed at Munds Park for fatal collision involving carjacking

Southbound I-17 was closed Sunday morning following a fatal collision involving a car jacking, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

Around 10:30 a.m., Col. Milstead tweeted the carjacking suspect was shooting at troopers.

If you are on I-17 near Camp Verde we have a lot of police activity. We have a car jacking subject who is firing at Trooper's. Stay alert! — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 12, 2017

Further details were not immediately available.

There is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

Northbound I-17 remains open.

