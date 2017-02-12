KPNX
Southbound I-17 closed at Munds Park for fatal collision involving carjacking

12 News , KPNX 11:17 AM. MST February 12, 2017

Southbound I-17 was closed Sunday morning following a fatal collision involving a car jacking, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

Around 10:30 a.m., Col. Milstead tweeted the carjacking suspect was shooting at troopers.

Further details were not immediately available.

There is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

Northbound I-17 remains open.

(© 2017 KPNX)


