Somali refugee uncertain when she'll see her family again

PHOENIX - Amina Adan is a wife and the mother of five. She’s also a refugee from Somalia who arrived in the U.S. five months ago.

While three of her kids are here in the Valley safe and sound, her two other children and husband are currently in Kenya.

“I'm very worried for my kids back home and my husband. I understand now that the process will be stopped," Adan said.

The recent ban is devastating for Adan and she is uncertain about the future.

“I'm worried about how long this law will last and if the president will stop this order and allow my family here to Arizona,” said Adan.

Mukhtar Sheikh works for the Somali Association of Arizona and is lending Adan and other refugees a helping hand.

“All we can do is support families, give them comfort and let them know that America stands with them and be hopeful because America always fights for those that can’t fight for themselves," said Sheikh.

(© 2017 KPNX)