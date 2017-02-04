(Photo: Halie Cook/KPNX) Sgt. Bruce Merrill surprises his fiance at the Phoenix Suns game on Saturday night.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns fans were surprised Saturday night as a U.S. Army Sergeant was reunited with his fiancee in front of the stands.

Sgt. Bruce Merrill has been deployed in Iraq since last year and returned to his hometown to surprise his girlfriend, Jannell Jenson, at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game.

"This is the best day of my life," said Jenson.

To start off the surprise, Merrill dawned an inflatable gorilla suit and went out on the court after the first quarter of the game ended.

After participating in a court race, he shed the gorilla suit before Jenson jumped into his arms.

"I just can't keep secrets from her at all," said Merrill. "This is the best homecoming I could have imagined."

Jenson said she had some idea that something was happening but was still caught off-guard when Merrill popped out of the suit.

The surprise is part of a season-long "Seats for Soldiers" campaign, a campaign that looks aims to put active military, or recently discharged soldiers in the stands at a Suns game.

