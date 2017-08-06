Soldier reunited with dog after a year of deployment

April was reunited with her 5-year-old Chihuahua, Buster, after a year of deployment Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

PHOENIX - It was an overwhelming morning for one soldier Sunday when she was reunited with her best friend after a year overseas.

Buster, a 5-year-old Chihuahua, last saw his owner about a year ago, the Arizona Humane Society says. April, who serves in the U.S. Army, had been deployed to serve in Kuwait.

But even after a year overseas, Buster’s tail wagged with excitement as soon as he saw April. After such a long time apart, Buster ran into April’s arms as she cried tears of happiness, the Arizona Humane Society said.

Buster had been living in a foster home with a volunteer from Sun Lakes as part of the Arizona Humane Society’s Project Active Duty. The program provides long-term foster care for deployed military personnel with pets.

“I’ve missed Buster so much. It’s so wonderful to be back home and be greeted with his kisses and unconditional love,” April said. “He’s the only family I have, and I don’t know what I would’ve done without this program.”

