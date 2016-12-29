Snoop Dogg to visit Scottsdale dispensary

Recording artist Snoop Dogg performs onstage Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Rapper and longtime marijuana advocate Snoop Dogg is expected in town Thursday visiting a medical marijuana dispensary.

The rapper will be at Level Up in Scottsdale between 3:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., taking pictures with fans for about an hour.

Anyone who wants to attend the event has to have a government-issued medical marijuana ID.

A proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona failed in November, however, there is already a new push to extend the current medical marijuana law.

The initiative would expand the list of conditions for which doctors could prescribe medical cannabis, and also make it easier and cheaper for patients to get their marijuana.

Proponents need more than 150,000 signatures by July, 2018, to put the measure on ballot for that year.

