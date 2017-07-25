Snoop Dogg, Marilyn Manson among Arizona State Fair 2017 concert lineup

From country and rock to rap and pop, numerous live musical performances are scheduled to take the stage at the Arizona State Fair this year.
The Arizona State Fair announced its 2017 concert series lineup and tickets goes on sale Saturday.
The Arizona State Fair concert series has drawn crowds to the fairgrounds for decades. Previous artists and bands who have played in the historic Veteran's Memorial Coliseum include The Doors, Garth Brooks, Nirvana, Miley Cyrus and Weezer.
This year's lineup is not lacking big names.
Snoop Dogg will be returning to the fairgrounds for the fourth time Oct. 21. Marilyn Manson and his band are set to play Oct. 26.
Tempe-based rock band the Gin Blossoms will also take the stage Oct. 14.
Other performances scheduled include rock group CAKE on Oct. 7, 80s-star Rick Springfield on Oct. 27, and country singer Gary Allan on Oct. 6.
The concerts are free with fair admission, but reserved seats closer to the stage can be purchased for $15 to $25.
The tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found on the Arizona State Fair website.
The Arizona State Fair opens October 6 and lasts through October 29.
Here's the full lineup:
October 6 - Gary Allan
October 7 - CAKE
October 11 - Billy Currington
October 12 - Halestorm
October 13 - Fiesta Friday, featuring Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy
October 14 - Gin Blossoms
October 15 - Jake Miller
October 19 - Randy Houser
October 20 - Café Tacvba
October 21 - Snoop Dogg
October 22 - Forever in Your Mind
October 25 - Our Lady Peace
October 26 - Marilyn Manson
October 27 - Rick Springfield
October 28 - Old School Jam, featuring Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Sugar Hill Gang, The Dazz Band, and Brenda K. Starr
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs