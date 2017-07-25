Snoop Dogg, Marilyn Manson among Arizona State Fair 2017 concert lineup

Lead singer of the Gin Blossoms Robin Wilson, Snoop Dogg, and Marilyn Manson are scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair. (Photos: Getty Images)

From country and rock to rap and pop, numerous live musical performances are scheduled to take the stage at the Arizona State Fair this year.

The Arizona State Fair announced its 2017 concert series lineup and tickets goes on sale Saturday.

The Arizona State Fair concert series has drawn crowds to the fairgrounds for decades. Previous artists and bands who have played in the historic Veteran's Memorial Coliseum include The Doors, Garth Brooks, Nirvana, Miley Cyrus and Weezer.

This year's lineup is not lacking big names.

Snoop Dogg will be returning to the fairgrounds for the fourth time Oct. 21. Marilyn Manson and his band are set to play Oct. 26.

Tempe-based rock band the Gin Blossoms will also take the stage Oct. 14.

Other performances scheduled include rock group CAKE on Oct. 7, 80s-star Rick Springfield on Oct. 27, and country singer Gary Allan on Oct. 6.

The concerts are free with fair admission, but reserved seats closer to the stage can be purchased for $15 to $25.

The tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found on the Arizona State Fair website.

The Arizona State Fair opens October 6 and lasts through October 29.

Here's the full lineup:

October 6 - Gary Allan

October 7 - CAKE

October 11 - Billy Currington

October 12 - Halestorm

October 13 - Fiesta Friday, featuring Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy

October 14 - Gin Blossoms

October 15 - Jake Miller

October 19 - Randy Houser

October 20 - Café Tacvba

October 21 - Snoop Dogg

October 22 - Forever in Your Mind

October 25 - Our Lady Peace

October 26 - Marilyn Manson

October 27 - Rick Springfield

October 28 - Old School Jam, featuring Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Sugar Hill Gang, The Dazz Band, and Brenda K. Starr

© 2017 KPNX-TV