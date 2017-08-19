Sneak peek: Upgraded club areas at University of Phoenix stadium, back-to-school drive

General view of University of Phoenix Stadium on December 11, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl XLIX will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Febrauary 1, 2015. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - 12 News is bringing you a sneak peek of the newly-upgraded club areas at the University of Phoenix Stadium and sharing how the Cardinals are giving back through a special partnership this season.

There was definitely a lot of excitement surrounding Saturday's Cardinals-Bears preseason game.

“Pretty excited! We got some pretty good seats this year," said fan Julio Garay.

Before the players took the field, 12 News got an up close look at the newly-upgraded club areas at the stadium.

“We now went from 6 to 16 taps in the club areas" said Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. “The bars now are huge.”

The Cardinals have completed the first phase of renovations.

"The total amount we’re investing in this is $28 million dollars," Bidwill said.

It includes the expansion and renovation of the club areas on the east and west sides, which include huge video boards.

The project includes the creation of the high-end “Bubble Lounge."

The second phase of the club renovation will take place before next season.

And there's also the kickoff for a fantastic partnership!

The Arizona Cardinals along with 12 News, Albertsons and Safeway are coming together to host a back-to-school drive for Valley students.

“It's a great partnership, especially at this time during August," said Steve Ryan, senior vice president of business development for the franchise.

There’s a lot of momentum behind this effort, as it will benefit local underserved students.

“There's lots of schools in need, so we want to make sure we create awareness," Ryan said.

Volunteers stayed busy collecting donations outside of each stadium entrance.

If you’d like to help out, you can drop off cash donations or school supplies when you check out at the register of any Albertsons or Safeway location across Arizona until August 31st.

