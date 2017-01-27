Smash-and-grab burglary caught on video, police need tips

A still image from surveillance video shows two men breaking into J. Levine Auction and Appraisals on New Year's Day, 2017. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police need your help tracking down the bandits caught smashing through J. Levine Auction and Appraisals.

You can see the burglars in newly released security-camera video from New Year's Day smashing through the doors and the display cases.

They ended up getting away with $200,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at Tipsoft.com or Call 480-312-TIPS(8477).

