Small child, adult found dead in Mesa apartment fire

​MESA, Ariz. - Fire officials said they found the bodies of an adult and a young child Tuesday afternoon at the scene of an apartment fire near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.

The bodies were found in a bedroom after police and fire personnel arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Mesa FD officials have not released a cause of the fire or the identities of the two people killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

