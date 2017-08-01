Small airplane crashes south of Deer Valley Airport

​Two men are in critical condition after a plane crash near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

According to Phoenix FD, the aircraft went through a fence and lodged into a tree. Firefighters were able to get the men out of the plane.

According to fire officials, the crash is off of airport property and closer to Adobe Drive.

Phoenix FD said the aircraft is reportedly a small single prop airplane.

Cause of the crash is unknown and Phoenix Police Department is ivestigating.

This story is developing.

