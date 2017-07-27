Sky Harbor gets new TSA protocols

Passengers wait in line to be screened at a TSA checkpoint. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - According to the TSA, new screening protocols are going into place at 10 airports across the country, including right here at Sky Harbor Airport.

The new focus will be on personal electronics.

By now, you are used to taking your laptop out of your bag, but now the new screening protocols will require any device larger than a cell phone to go into a separate bin.

In addition to this, Sky Harbor Airport also recently began testing 3-D carry-on luggage scanners to detect bombs.

The TSA plans to roll out these changes to all domestic airports in the coming weeks and months. The changes do not apply to customers enrolled in TSA's PreCheck.

